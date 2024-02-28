Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CYTK stock traded down $8.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,039,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.33. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,063,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,569,224. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CYTK. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.94.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

