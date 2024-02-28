Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.42 EPS

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $2.42, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,521. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock worth $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

