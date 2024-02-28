Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $73.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMBA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.16. 948,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,808. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 46.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Ambarella’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. White sold 3,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $211,625.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,673,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.