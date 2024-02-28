Evercore ISI Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 18.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RVLV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,626. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $257.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 452.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 761.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

