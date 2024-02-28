Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ARQT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.45. 1,673,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,455,385. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $986.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,053 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 143.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 93,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,930 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 96,037 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.