Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 0.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Arko Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKO traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.70. The stock had a trading volume of 471,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,263. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $782.63 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.34. Arko has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Arko by 40.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arko by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Arko by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arko by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Arko by 149.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

