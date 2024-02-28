Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ERII

Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 202,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,443. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $892.73 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $57.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Energy Recovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $202,348. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.