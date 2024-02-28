Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

HSIC traded down $1.78 on Wednesday, hitting $76.07. 710,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,451. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $68,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

