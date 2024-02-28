Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.870-0.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.5 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.5 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.280 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.9 %

ELAN stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. 1,343,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,916,154. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 54.2% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $108,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

