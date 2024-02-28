One01 Capital LP Buys New Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

One01 Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,000. Charter Communications comprises about 6.5% of One01 Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.68. 370,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.36. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.64 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

