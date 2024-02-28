Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is Flight Deck Capital LP’s 5th Largest Position

Flight Deck Capital LP lessened its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,831,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,543,022 shares during the period. Clear Channel Outdoor accounts for approximately 9.3% of Flight Deck Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Flight Deck Capital LP owned about 1.00% of Clear Channel Outdoor worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter worth $30,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.82. 628,279 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,018. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $879.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.91. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

Further Reading

