National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.500-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. National Vision also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.50-$0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EYE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EYE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.96. The company had a trading volume of 751,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,280. National Vision has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.36.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $506.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in National Vision by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in National Vision by 12.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

