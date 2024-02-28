Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. 938,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,653,511. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 243.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

