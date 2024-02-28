Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Acquired by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after acquiring an additional 87,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $687,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

Hologic stock traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, reaching $74.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.