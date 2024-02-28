Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.23 Million in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 72,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 86,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 103.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 26,757 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 367,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,222,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,418. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

