Teza Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 34.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for 0.7% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,437. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,900 shares of company stock valued at $40,224,844. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

