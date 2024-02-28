Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 190,880 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,880 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Macy’s worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Macy’s by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 810,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after buying an additional 293,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Macy’s Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of M stock traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,002,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,895,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

