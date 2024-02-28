DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Bought by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for approximately 7.2% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $13,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DoorDash by 448.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DoorDash by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

DoorDash stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 930,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,715. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $126.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.66.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total value of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $13,882,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $225,882.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 217,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,103,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,584 shares of company stock worth $49,835,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

