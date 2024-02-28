8,030 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 272,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,146,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded down $11.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $753.89. 1,287,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $716.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $794.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $662.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.93.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

