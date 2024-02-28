Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Reduces Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO remained flat at $60.34 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,796,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,136,766.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,136,766.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

