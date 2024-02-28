California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,836 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,836 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of KLA worth $100,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,288,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,598,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $572,224,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

Shares of KLAC traded down $4.37 on Wednesday, reaching $673.21. The stock had a trading volume of 84,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.48. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $355.88 and a 12-month high of $687.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

