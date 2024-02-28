Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,795 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Lockheed Martin worth $148,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, hitting $434.34. 142,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,943. The firm has a market cap of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.49. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $440.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

