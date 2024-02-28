Sora Investors LLC Invests $12.15 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $12,154,000. Verizon Communications accounts for about 2.7% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $39.98. 5,262,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,046,080. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,720 shares of company stock worth $2,600,479 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

