Sora Investors LLC Takes $10.23 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 2.3% of Sora Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 27,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,838 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EA traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.57. 523,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,734. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

