Sora Investors LLC Has $6.77 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sora Investors LLC grew its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,332 shares during the quarter. Sora Investors LLC owned 0.06% of BILL worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its stake in BILL by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,308,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,489,000 after buying an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 390,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,449,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.94 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

