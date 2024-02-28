Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 25,241 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 0.6% of Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.86. 6,542,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,968,816. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.