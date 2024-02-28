Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services updated its FY24 guidance to $5.94-6.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.940-6.000 EPS.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RSG traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.43. 855,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,638. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.64 and a 200-day moving average of $158.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $126.58 and a 1-year high of $192.57.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.