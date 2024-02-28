Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Chatham Lodging Trust updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.100-0.140 EPS.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.42. 44,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Chatham Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 700.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

