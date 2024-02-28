California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.47 million. California Resources had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

California Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:CRC traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 655,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,689. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Institutional Trading of California Resources

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

