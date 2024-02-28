Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 962,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $68,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.1 %

CL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. 361,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,065,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Activity

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,797,983.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,805,337 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.93.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

