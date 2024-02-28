Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $4.31 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 38,374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

MU stock opened at $90.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.92. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

