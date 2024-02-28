Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Aaron’s Trading Down 6.6 %

AAN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 345,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 625.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aaron’s

Insider Activity at Aaron’s

In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.