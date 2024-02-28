Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.100-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.1 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.
Aaron’s Trading Down 6.6 %
AAN stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.96. 345,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $241.43 million, a PE ratio of 99.38 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a one year low of $6.72 and a one year high of $16.16.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 3.57%. Aaron’s’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aaron’s Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on AAN. StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of Aaron’s from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.76.
Insider Activity at Aaron’s
In related news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aaron’s
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
