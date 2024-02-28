MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. MidCap Financial Investment traded as high as $14.74 and last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 30131 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.95.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFIC

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,081,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after acquiring an additional 64,214 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 19,112.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 61,924 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $946.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.52%.

About MidCap Financial Investment

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.