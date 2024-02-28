Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Holdings Boosted by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of CAT stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $329.68. 500,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,949. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $334.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $302.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.32. The company has a market cap of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $323.37 per share, with a total value of $113,179.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,812.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.