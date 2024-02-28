Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by MBB Public Markets I LLC

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,304 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after buying an additional 631,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.82.

Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.30 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

