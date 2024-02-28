MBB Public Markets I LLC Sells 746,397 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MBB Public Markets I LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 82.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.1% of MBB Public Markets I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 261.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.7% in the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.41. 993,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,278,709. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $252.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.13.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

