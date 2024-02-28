OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $1.50. The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. OPKO Health shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 2,170,227 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

In other news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $511,779.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other OPKO Health news, Vice Chairman Elias A. Zerhouni bought 550,300 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $511,779.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,327,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,904,867.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard M. Krasno acquired 30,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 103,333 shares in the company, valued at $102,299.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 6,893,015 shares of company stock worth $6,546,069 in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,588,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 46,219 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in OPKO Health by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.63%. OPKO Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Featured Articles

