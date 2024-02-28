MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 10.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.18. Approximately 1,060,401 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,431,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday.

Get MannKind alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MNKD

MannKind Stock Up 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at MannKind

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,239,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MannKind

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. State Street Corp boosted its position in MannKind by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,832,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331,058 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MannKind by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,249,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,224 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in MannKind by 786.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,048,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,071,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,480 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.