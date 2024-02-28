MBB Public Markets I LLC Cuts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

MBB Public Markets I LLC cut its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,245 shares during the quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,364,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,897,000 after buying an additional 1,314,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,303,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,372,000 after buying an additional 252,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,956,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,998,000 after buying an additional 105,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.73. 1,173,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.30. The company has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

