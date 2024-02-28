ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.450-5.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,104. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $75.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONEOK

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 780,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

