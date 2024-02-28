Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $15.88 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $15,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $206,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $357,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,252.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599 over the last three months.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on A

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $132.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.