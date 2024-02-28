Boone Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 8.3% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gray Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.76. 938,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,890. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

