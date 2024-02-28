Vinva Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Linde Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $444.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $448.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $414.56 and its 200 day moving average is $397.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

