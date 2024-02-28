Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.23% of Grocery Outlet worth $6,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 248.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

