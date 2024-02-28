Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $193.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.91. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

