Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 15,928 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 191.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $203.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $204.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

See Also

