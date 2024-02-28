CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 100,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after buying an additional 51,068 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 126,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 511,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,268,000 after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 386,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,238,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Chevron by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 76,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after buying an additional 44,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE CVX traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $152.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,650,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.88. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.39%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.