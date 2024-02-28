Nine27 Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 3.4% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 559.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 267.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. 259,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,669. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $225.94.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

