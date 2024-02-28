Nine27 Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 15,000 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. Burlington Stores accounts for 3.4% of Nine27 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 559.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 656.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 267.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BURL traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.42. 259,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,669. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $225.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
