Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 52.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,495 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,021 shares of company stock worth $3,760,229. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

USB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 1,257,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

