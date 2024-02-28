Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Boosts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pecaut & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $465.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,750. The firm has a market cap of $372.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $420.29.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

